Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy nurses Evasue “Afton” Brown, RN, CPAN, and Andrea Staiti, BSN, CV-BC, are featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy,” airing Wednesday and Thursday, July 24th and 25th, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter) on Facebook Watch.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

Andrea, who works in Mercy’s Interventional Radiology and Cardiac Catheterization laboratory, known as “the cath lab,” has been at Mercy for 19 years. Afton, who noted she just recently earned her CPAN certification (for Certified Post Anesthesia Nurse), works in the hospital’s post-anesthesia care unit or PACU.

Both nurses were recently recognized as among “the best of the best” in the region by Baltimore magazine’s 10th annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards” survey, May 2024 issue.

On a more personal front, Andrea noted her children’s interest in sports, including twin boys who play soccer and ice hockey, and a daughter, who also enjoys soccer, and dance. Afton shared her family’s interest in travel, including to Southern Utah and Kauai among the Hawaiian Islands, hiking, and camping.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film. Medoscopy earned a Bronze Telly Award in 2024 in the “Online Series – Public Awareness and Interest” category.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, @MDMercy on Youtube, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.