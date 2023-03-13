Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Jessica Cutler, M.D., a weight loss surgeon at The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy, and Lauren C. Nigro, M.D., a board certified plastic surgeon with The Breast Reconstruction and Restoration Center at Mercy are the featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy” on Facebook Watch, Tues.-Wed., March 28th and 29th at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Drs. Cutler and Nigro explain their respective fields of expertise, the challenges of becoming physicians, balancing work and home life, etc. Dr. Cutler explained her interest in fossils, such as shark’s teeth from prehistoric times, and her love of Washington Capitals hockey. Dr. Nigro noted her background in molecular biology, and what an old hammer she brought to set tells us about her past interests, like woodworking.

In addition, Dr. Nigro offered viewers insights into her work with advanced breast reconstruction surgeries including DIEP flap technique. Dr. Cutler touched on weight loss surgery procedures such as the Laparoscopic Gastric Sleeve Surgery and Gastric Bypass (Roux-en-Y) Surgery.

Now in its third season, Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

