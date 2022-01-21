At The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy, physicians understand the complications and choices involved with a cervical cancer diagnosis.

Cervical cancer begins on the surface of the cervix, which is located at the lower portion of the uterus that opens to the vagina. Cervical cancer develops slowly and can be curable if it is properly diagnosed and treated early. Fortunately, there are screenings that can provide good indications if there are precursors to cervical cancer present on the cervix.

In the early stages of cervical cancer, there are no visible symptoms. In the advanced stages of cervical cancer, common symptoms include irregular vaginal bleeding, abnormal discharge, pain in pelvic area, legs and back, discomfort while urinating, and blood in the urine.

Gynecologic oncologists Drs. Dwight Im and Beman Khulpateea can discuss robotic surgery options to help patients with cervical incompetence and the importance of the HPV vaccine in reducing cervical cancer.