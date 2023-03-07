Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- As part of Mercy Health Services’ (MHS) efforts to provide comprehensive patient education, greater access to care, and resources to address social determinants of health, MHS has announced specific offerings and features of the new Preventive Care Center (PCC). A special blessing and tour of the new center was held the morning Feb. 21st, 2023.

Located on the 2nd floor of The Mead Building on North Calvert Street, the Preventive Care Center will “be an important step to expanding population health outreach and bringing needed medical staff under one roof to better serve our community,” said Dr. David N. Maine, MHS President and CEO.

The Preventive Care Center consists of:

Wellness Area: 2 patient exam rooms

Infusion Clinic: 2 infusion chairs

Post Discharge Clinic: 2 patient exam rooms

Patient education: 3 consult rooms

Teaching kitchen/conference room featuring in-person and virtual capabilities

“The Preventive Care Center offers infusion services, clinical exam rooms, educational spaces, social work services, behavioral health and palliative care,” said Wilma A.S. Rowe, M.D., MHS Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Rowe added that the PCC will increase access to care, promote wellness through management and prevention of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, cancer, etc.

“Further, the Center will seek to identify and help modify social risk factors including personal violence, homelessness, substance abuse, food insecurities and related issues,” Dr. Rowe added.

The Center offers Baltimore’s most vulnerable and underserved with comprehensive annual screenings, lab visits, chronic disease management, insurance navigation, social work services, and referrals to community resources.

In addition, patients will receive education regarding chronic disease management, while learning about healthy diet and lifestyle choices through cooking and nutrition classes, weight management, smoking cessation, and information for expectant mothers.

The Preventive Care Center will also host meetings of the Centering Pregnancy program at Mercy, a new initiative for soon-to-be moms, providing resources, group education and support. Centering Pregnancy targets under-served minority women at high risk for low birthweight and pre-term delivery.

“Mercy has a nearly 150-year tradition of caring for the neediest of Baltimore. Our goal is to address serious health inequities and to empower the most vulnerable populations to better manage their health,” Dr. Maine said, noting patients will be assisted with increased referrals to community sources for food, transportation, financial assistance, housing, employment, and more affordable prescription medications.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.