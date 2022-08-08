Newswise — (Hagerstown, MD) -- Debashish Bose, M.D., PhD, FACS, Medical Director of The Center for Hepatobiliary Disease at Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Health Services (MHS), as well as Associate Director of Surgical Oncology at Mercy, is now seeing patients at Meritus Medical Center, an acute care hospital located in Hagerstown, MD, and part of the Meritus Health system.

Dr. Bose will see patients on two days each month at the Robinwood Professional Center and will perform surgeries at Meritus Medical Center. He also cares for patients at Mercy Medical Center and sees patients in the Surgical Oncology Clinic in the Weinberg Cancer Center at Mercy.

Mercy Health Services and Meritus Medical Center (Hagerstown Hospital) have enjoyed a relationship that spans more than a decade to when Meritus first joined Mercy’s Gynecologic Oncology Collaborative, a statewide network providing world class gynecologic cancer care throughout the region.

“I am really very happy to be able to see patients at Meritus as part of the ongoing mission to bring Mercy quality care to patients throughout Maryland, and to make that care accessible by being closer to where our patients work and live,” Dr. Bose said.

Dr. Bose is an expert at the treatment of diseases of the pancreas, liver, biliary tract, and complex upper gastrointestinal surgery. Throughout his career, Dr. Bose has sought to innovate, developing expertise in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, and initiating a cutting edge program in the use of Nanoknife in the treatment of cancer. Nanoknife is a tool used to ablate tumors located near critical structures that would otherwise not be amenable to surgical removal.

Dr. Bose has served as Principle Investigator in studies related to the treatment and detection of pancreatic cancer. Dr. Bose obtained an MD/PhD degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. After his residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, Dr. Bose pursued a clinical fellowship as well as postdoctoral training at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the foremost cancer center in the United States. While there, Dr. Bose was the recipient of the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award.

Located at 11116 Medical Campus Road in Hagerstown, Meritus Medical Center has 300 beds and provides patients with a special care nursery, a level III trauma program, a primary stroke center, a wound center, a cardiac diagnostic laboratory, and other clinical services.

Founded in 1874 in downtown Baltimore by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a 183-licensed bed acute care university-affiliated teaching hospital. Mercy has been recognized as a top Maryland hospital by U.S. News & World Report; a Top 100 hospital for Women’s Health & Orthopedics by Healthgrades; and is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet Hospital. Mercy Medical Center is part of Mercy Health Services (MHS), the parent of Mercy’s primary care and specialty care physician enterprise, known as Mercy Personal Physicians, which employs more than 200 providers with locations in Baltimore, Lutherville, Overlea, Glen Burnie, Columbia and Reisterstown. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook, Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.