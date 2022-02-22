Background

Commitment of mouse dental papilla cells (mDPCs) to the odontoblast lineage is critical for dentin formation, and this biological process is regulated by a complex transcription factor network. The transcription factor Mycn is a proto-oncogene that plays an important role in tumorigenesis and normal embryonic development. An early study revealed that Mycn is exclusively expressed in dental mesenchymal cells at E15.5, which implies a potential role of Mycn in dentinogenesis. However, the role of Mycn in dentin formation remains elusive. Thus, it is of considerable interest to elucidate the role of Mycn in dentin formation.

Methods

Mycnfl/fl; Osr2IresCre (MycnOsr2) and Mycnfl/fl; K14Cre (MycnK14) transgenic mice were generated, and micro-CT scans were performed to quantitatively analyse the volumetric differences in the molars and incisors of the mutants and their littermates. Mycn was also knocked down in vitro, and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alizarin red staining (ARS) were conducted. Cleavage under targets and tagmentation (CUT&Tag) analysis and dual luciferase assays were performed to identify direct downstream targets of Mycn. Immunofluorescence and immunochemistry staining and western blotting (WB) were performed to analyse the expression levels of potential targets. Quantitative PCR, WB, ALP and ARS were performed to test the rescue efficiency.

Results

Mesenchymal ablation of Mycn (MycnOsr2) led to defective dentin formation, while epithelial deletion (MycnK14) had no obvious effects on tooth development. ALP and ARS staining revealed that the commitment capacity of mDPCs to the odontoblast lineage was compromised in MycnOsr2 mice. CUT&Tag analysis identified Klf4 as a potential direct target of Mycn, and a dual luciferase reporter assay verified that Mycn could bind to the promotor region of Klf4 and directly activate its transcription. Reciprocally, forced expression of Klf4 partially recovered the odontoblastic differentiation capacity of mDPCs with Mycn knockdown.

Conclusions

Our results elucidated that mesenchymal Mycn modulates the odontoblastic commitment of dental papilla cells by directly regulating Klf4. Our study illustrated the role of Mycn in dentin development and furthers our general comprehension of the transcription factor networks involved in the dentinogenesis process. Thus, these results may provide new insight into dentin hypoplasia and bioengineered dentin regeneration.