Abstract

The objective of this study is to synthesise the findings of clinical studies in order to derive evidence for use of the mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy in the treatment of neurodegenerative cerebellar ataxias. In order to find relevant studies for the systematic review, we searched through Medline (1985 to July 2020), PubMed and Clinical trial register. We included both single-arm and comparative studies in which MSCs were given as intervention in neurodegenerative ataxia patients at any time after the diagnosis. We used Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) quality scale to evaluate the methodological qualities of the included studies. Our literature search obtained 81 publications. Three articles comprising a total of 47 patients were included in the meta-analysis. None of them were randomised controlled trials (RCTs). Pooled analysis noted that there was a decrease in the Berg Balance Scale (BBS)/Scale for the Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (SARA) score from pre to post assessment; however, the difference was statistically not significant (standardised mean difference (SMD) − 0.20; 95% CI − 0.78 to 0.38). No significant side effects were reported in any of the studies. We did not observe any statistically significant difference in the pooled mean difference in the International Cooperative Ataxia Rating Scale (ICARS) score between pre and post assessment in patients with ataxia after receiving the stem cells (SMD 0.36, 95% CI − 0.08 to 0.81). Our systematic review and meta-analysis concluded that MSC cell therapy appeared safe but provided insufficient evidence to support the use of MSCs to treat patients with neurodegenerative cerebellar ataxia at present. No l RCTs was available in the literature to test efficacy; therefore, well-designed RCTs are needed to ascertain the effectiveness of MSCs in patients with neurodegenerative cerebellar ataxias.