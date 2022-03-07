Abstract

Natural killer cells (NK cells) are innate immune cells that are activated to fight tumor cells and virus-infected cells. NK cells also play an important role in the graft versus leukemia response. However, they can over-develop inflammatory reactions by secreting inflammatory cytokines and increasing Th1 differentiation, eventually leading to tissue damage. Today, researchers have attributed some autoimmune diseases and GVHD to NK cells. On the other hand, it has been shown that mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can modulate the activity of NK cells, while some researchers have shown that NK cells can cause MSCs to lysis. Therefore, we considered it is necessary to investigate the effect of these two cells and their signaling pathway in contact with each other, also their clinical applications.