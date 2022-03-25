Research Alert
Theoretically, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are very promising as adjuvant therapy to alleviate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm. Several published studies, which used MSCs to alleviate COVID-19-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm, reported promising results. However, the evidence came from a case report, case series, and clinical trials with a limited number of participants. Therefore, more studies are needed to get robust proof of MSC beneficial effects.
Key Words: COVID-19, Mesenchymal stem cells, Pneumonia, Cytokine storm, Acute respiratory distress syndrome
Core Tip: Several published studies, which used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to alleviate coronavirus disease 2019-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm, reported promising results. However, the evidence came from a case report, case series, and clinical trials with a limited number of participants. Therefore, more robust proof is needed. The studies and ongoing clinical trials used MSCs from various sources, and theoretically angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 negative subsets are preferable. Therefore, in future reporting of clinical trial results, the complete identity of the MSCs needs to be defined.
- Citation: Pawitan JA. Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells as adjuvant therapy in COVID-19-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm: Importance of cell identification. World J Stem Cells 2022; 14(3): 264-266
- URL: https://www.wjgnet.com/1948-0210/full/v14/i3/264.htm
- DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.4252/wjsc.v14.i3.264