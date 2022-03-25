Research Alert

Theoretically, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are very promising as adjuvant therapy to alleviate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm. Several published studies, which used MSCs to alleviate COVID-19-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm, reported promising results. However, the evidence came from a case report, case series, and clinical trials with a limited number of participants. Therefore, more studies are needed to get robust proof of MSC beneficial effects.

Key Words: COVID-19, Mesenchymal stem cells, Pneumonia, Cytokine storm, Acute respiratory distress syndrome

 

Core Tip: Several published studies, which used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to alleviate coronavirus disease 2019-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm, reported promising results. However, the evidence came from a case report, case series, and clinical trials with a limited number of participants. Therefore, more robust proof is needed. The studies and ongoing clinical trials used MSCs from various sources, and theoretically angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 negative subsets are preferable. Therefore, in future reporting of clinical trial results, the complete identity of the MSCs needs to be defined.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Publisher Website; Download PDF

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY