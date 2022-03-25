Theoretically, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are very promising as adjuvant therapy to alleviate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm. Several published studies, which used MSCs to alleviate COVID-19-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm, reported promising results. However, the evidence came from a case report, case series, and clinical trials with a limited number of participants. Therefore, more studies are needed to get robust proof of MSC beneficial effects.

Key Words: COVID-19, Mesenchymal stem cells, Pneumonia, Cytokine storm, Acute respiratory distress syndrome

Core Tip: Several published studies, which used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to alleviate coronavirus disease 2019-associated acute lung injury and cytokine storm, reported promising results. However, the evidence came from a case report, case series, and clinical trials with a limited number of participants. Therefore, more robust proof is needed. The studies and ongoing clinical trials used MSCs from various sources, and theoretically angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 negative subsets are preferable. Therefore, in future reporting of clinical trial results, the complete identity of the MSCs needs to be defined.