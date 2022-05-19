Abstract:

Background: Humans are exposed to environmental microplastic (MPs) that can be frequent in water and food. The mesenchymal stromal cells are a heterogeneous population, which contain fibroblasts and stromal cells, progenitor cells and stem cells. They are part of the stromal component of most tissue and organs in our organisms. Any injury to their functions may impair tissue renewal and homeostasis.

Methods: We evaluated the effects of different size MPs that could be present in water bottles on human bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells (BMMSCs) and adipose mesenchymal stromal cells (AMSCs). MPs of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) (<1 µm and <2.6 µm) were tested in this study.

Results: PET treatments induced a reduction in proliferating cells associated either with the onset of senescence or increase in apoptosis. The AMSCs and BMMSCs exposed to PET showed an alteration of differentiation potential. AMSCs remained in an early stage of adipocyte differentiation as shown by high levels of mRNA for PPARG and reduction in LPL mRNA levels. A loss of differentiation capacity was also observed for the osteocyte phenotype in BMMSCs.

Conclusions: This pioneering mesenchymal cell response survey demonstrated that environmental plastic particles are bioavailable for uptake into cells and thus may lead to irreversible diseases.