Presentation Title: Meta-Devices: From Sensing and Imaging to Quantum Optical Chip

Speaker: Professor Din-ping Tsai

Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, City University of Hong Kong

Date: 30 March 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 3:00pm – 4:30pm (HKT)

Registration here

Abstract:

Meta-devices using meta-surfaces composed of artificial nanostructures can manipulate the electromagnetic phase, polarization, and amplitude at will. The fundamental principle, design, fabrication, and applications of the novel optical meta-devices are reported in this talk. Meta-lens have been considered as the top 10 emerging technologies in World Economic Forum recently. Design principles and application prospects of meta-lens will be addressed from classical to quantum optics.

Biography:

Professor Din-Ping Tsai is currently Chair Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering, City University of Hong Kong. He is an elected Fellow of AAAS, APAM, APS, COS, EMA, IAE, IEEE, JSAP, NAI, OSA, SPIE, and TPS, respectively. He is the author and co-author of 334 SCI papers, 65 book chapters and conference papers, and 39 technical reports and articles. He was granted 68 patents in the USA (19), Japan (3), Canada (3), Germany (2), etc., for 45 innovations. Twenty of his patents have been licensed to 5 different companies. He was invited as an invited speaker for international conferences or symposiums more than 309 times (19 Plenary Talks, 55 Keynote Talks). He received more than 40 prestigious recognitions and awards, including “Global Highly Cited Researchers,” Web of Science Group (Clarivate Analytics) in 2020 and 2019, respectively; China’s Top 10 Optical Breakthroughs in 2020 and 2018, respectively; “Mozi Award” from International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE) (2018); etc. He was Editor (2016-2021) of the Journal of Progress in Quantum Electronics (IEEE), and Associate Editor (2016-2021) of the Journal of Lightwave Technology (IEEE & OSA). He currently serves as Editor of “Light: Advanced Manufacturing” and “Photonics Insights,” respectively. He is also a Member of the Editorial Board of research journals, APL Photonics, ACS photonics, Advanced Optical Materials, Nano Letters, Physical Review Applied, Optics Communications, Small Methods, Advanced Quantum Technologies, Opto-Electronic Advances, Plasmonics, Optoelectronics Letters, and Frontiers of Optoelectronics, respectively.