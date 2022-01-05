Abstract: Mice with deletion of complex I subunit Ndufs4 develop mitochondrial encephalomyopathy resembling Leigh syndrome (LS). We report that LS mice also develop severe cardiac bradyarrhythmia and diastolic dysfunction. Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPS-CMs) with Ndufs4 deletion recapitulate LS cardiomyopathy. Mechanistically, we demonstrate a direct link between complex I deficiency, decreased intracellular NAD+/ NADH and bradyarrhythmia, mediated by hyperacetylation of the cardiac sodium channel NaV1.5, particularly at K1479 site. Neuronal apoptosis in the cerebellar and midbrain regions in LS mice was associated with hyperacetylation of p53 and activation of microglia. Targeted metabolomics revealed increases in several amino acids and citric acid cycle intermediates, likely due to impairment of NAD+-dependent dehydrogenases, and a substantial decrease in reduced Glutathione (GSH). Metabolic rescue by nicotinamide riboside (NR) supplementation increased intracellular NAD+/ NADH, restored metabolic derangement, reversed protein hyperacetylation through NAD+-dependent Sirtuin deacetylase, and ameliorated cardiomyopathic phenotypes, concomitant with improvement of NaV1.5 current and SERCA2a function measured by Ca2+-transients. NR also attenuated neuronal apoptosis and microglial activation in the LS brain and human iPS-derived neurons with Ndufs4 deletion. Our study reveals direct mechanistic explanations of the observed cardiac bradyarrhythmia, diastolic dysfunction and neuronal apoptosis in mouse and human iPSC models of LS.