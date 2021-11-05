Article title: Accelerated developmental adipogenesis programs adipose tissue dysfunction and cardiometabolic risk in offspring born to dams with metabolic dysfunction

Authors: Anna Mikolajczak, Nada A. Sallam, Radha D. Singh, Taylor B. Scheidl, Emma J. Walsh, Sebastian Larion, Carol Huang, Jennifer A. Thompson

From the authors: “This study reveals that accelerated adipogenesis during the perinatal window of adipose tissue development predisposes to later life hypertrophic adipocyte dysfunction, thereby compromising the buffering function of the subcutaneous depot.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.