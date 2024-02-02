Research Alert
Article title: Monocyte immunometabolic reprogramming in human pregnancy: contribution of trophoblast cells
Authors: Fátima Merech, Soledad Gori, Guillermina Calo, Vanesa Hauk, Daniel Paparini, Daiana Rios, Brenda Lara, Luciana Doga, Luciana D'Eramo, Aldo Squassi, Rossana Ramhorst, Rafael J. Argüello, Claudia Pérez Leirós, and Daiana Vota
From the authors: “We found that pregnancy alters monocyte metabolism and function. An increased glucose dependency and enhanced efferocytosis were detected in monocytes from pregnant women at resting states, compared to non-pregnant controls.”
This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism