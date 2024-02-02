Article title: Monocyte immunometabolic reprogramming in human pregnancy: contribution of trophoblast cells



Authors: Fátima Merech, Soledad Gori, Guillermina Calo, Vanesa Hauk, Daniel Paparini, Daiana Rios, Brenda Lara, Luciana Doga, Luciana D'Eramo, Aldo Squassi, Rossana Ramhorst, Rafael J. Argüello, Claudia Pérez Leirós, and Daiana Vota



From the authors: “We found that pregnancy alters monocyte metabolism and function. An increased glucose dependency and enhanced efferocytosis were detected in monocytes from pregnant women at resting states, compared to non-pregnant controls.”



This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.