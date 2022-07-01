Abstract: Human nuclear receptors (NRs) involve 49 ligand-dependent transcription factors that are important for regulating the cell cycle and processes. There are many literature references to work on NR expression in many organs, abnormal cells, and tissues. However, a simple universal method to study the expression of NR is still missing. Here, we present systematic profiling of NRs in human umbilical cord stem cell lines and assess the expression of the 48 human NRs by quantitative real-time (qRT)-PCR using Metadichol, a nanoemulsion made of natural lipid alcohol. Metadichol-treated umbilical cord cells and fibroblasts, where all cells expressed NRs at a concentration range of 1 pg-100 ng/mL in a dependent manner, were detected by qRT-PCR and qualified by Western blotting. This method will allow the study of many organs and tissues and expand our understanding of the role of NRs and their role in mitigating diseases.