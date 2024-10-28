Newswise — Professor Sir John Pendry, an HKIAS Senior Fellow and a distinguished figure in physics known for his pioneering work on metamaterials, visited City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) from October 20 to October 26, 2024. His visit featured a series of engaging sessions and lectures.

The visit began with a warm welcome by Professor Anderson Shum, the Vice-President (Research) at CityUHK on October 21. During the week, Professor Pendry held discussions with various scholars at CityUHK including Professor Shuk Han Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) and Associate Vice-President (Research), Professor Zhaoyang Dong, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Professor Stella Pang, Chair Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Professor Din-ping Tsai, Chair Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Professor Shubo Wang, Associate Professor of the Department of Physics. These discussions aimed to explore future collaborative opportunities, strengthen ties, and foster joint research initiatives between CityUHK and Imperial College London.

A key highlight of the visit was the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture titled “Materials that Move Faster than Light,” presented by Professor Pendry. Co-organized with the Department of Electrical Engineering, the lecture explored virtual motion on light movement, illuminating recent experimental breakthroughs in the field. Supported in part by the Kwang Hua Educational Foundation, the lecture attracted a full-house audience from various departments, including Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science and Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, not only from CityUHK but also from other universities in Hong Kong. For more information about the lecture, please click here.

Concluding his visit, Professor Pendry engaged in an afternoon tea session with scholars and research students from the Department of Electrical Engineering, led by Professor Din-Ping Tsai. This session provided a platform for academic exchange. Scholars including Professor Alex Wong and students from the Department eagerly discussed their research projects with Professor Pendry, who offered valuable feedback and guidance, inspiring students with his extensive knowledge and experience in metamaterials.

Professor Sir John Pendry has a rich academic background, having served at Imperial College London since 1981 in various roles. His remarkable achievements have earned him prestigious accolades, including the UNESCO Niels Bohr Gold Medal, the Kavli Prize in Nanoscience, and the Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology, which he is set to receive in November 2024.

The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study at City University of Hong Kong greatly appreciated the insightful interactions and knowledge exchange that Professor Sir John Pendry's visit brought to its academic community.