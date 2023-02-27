Newswise — Melanoma is the most lethal skin cancer, and is diagnosed at rates higher than any other cancer type. If it is caught before the cancer has spread through a process called metastasis, 99.5% of people diagnosed with it survive for five years or more. Once melanoma metastasizes, however, survival rates plummet to 32%.

Dario Marchetti, PhD, and his team at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center study how tumors metastasize, and they wanted to find a way to predict which melanomas are likely to metastasize.

In a paper published in Cancer Research Communications, Marchetti and his colleagues describe the process they used to identify the genetic signs of melanoma that is likely to spread. This process can be used for other types of cancer and metastases.

Marchetti’s research focuses on circulating tumor cells. These cells are shed from a cancer tumor, travel through the bloodstream and lodge themselves in distant regions of the body where they can start a new tumor. Most circulating tumor cells die in the bloodstream, however – very few survive to colonize new tissues in the body, says Marchetti. So finding circulating tumor cells in a sample of blood is painstaking at best. Marchetti and his team created a process to isolate circulating tumor cells from people with melanoma. They chose people who represented a range of stages, from primary to metastatic melanoma.