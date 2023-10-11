Newswise — Rockville, Md. (October 11, 2023)—Improving insulin resistance with metformin, a medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes, reduced the chances of developing kidney disease in a prepubescent obese rat model, according to a new study from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Treatment with metformin also reduced early signs of inflammation and dyslipidemia (imbalance of fats such as cholesterol and triglycerides). Obesity and insulin resistance are risk factors for developing metabolic disease such as Type 2 diabetes and play a major role in the early stages of kidney disease, including protein in the urine (proteinuria). The study is published in the American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology and has been chosen as an APSselect article for October.

“The major goal of this research was to determine if insulin resistance plays a role in the early progression of renal disease associated with prepubertal obesity.” —Jan Michael Williams, PhD

Studies investigating the role of childhood insulin resistance and obesity-related kidney injury are limited. This research provides evidence of an early relationship between the two conditions. Researchers gave 60 young male and female rats a constant supply of food and water during the study. A second group of obese, salt-sensitive rats ate either normal food or food containing metformin.

At the end of the study, there was a significant decrease in body weight and plasma insulin levels in metformin-treated rats compared to control rats that did not receive the medication. In addition, the metformin-treated animals had lower levels of proteinuria.

“Prepubertal obesity is currently an epidemic and is considered a major risk factor for renal injury,” said Jan Michael Williams, PhD, lead author of the study. “The results from our study suggest treatments that reduce insulin resistance may slow the early progression of renal disease in obese children, which may ultimately prevent the development of chronic kidney disease in adulthood.”

Read the full article, “Metformin reduces insulin resistance and attenuates progressive renal injury in prepubertal obese Dahl salt-sensitive rats.” It is highlighted as one of this month’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program. Read all of this month’s selected research articles.

