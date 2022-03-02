Article title: Metformin improves skeletal muscle microvascular insulin resistance in metabolic syndrome

Authors: Linda A. Jahn, Lee Hartline, Zhenqi Liu, Eugene J. Barrett

From the authors: “Here, we provide the first evidence for metformin improving muscle microvascular insulin sensitivity in insulin-resistant humans. Simultaneously, metformin improved muscle glucose disposal, supporting a close relationship between insulin’s microvascular and its metabolic actions in muscle.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.