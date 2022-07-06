Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC announces that Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia is now part of Keck Medicine, and will be known as USC Arcadia Hospital. The affiliation was finalized on July 1.

“We are very fortunate to have found a complementary partner in USC Arcadia Hospital,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine. “Its strength as a long-standing community hospital coupled with our academic health system will secure the legacy of both organizations and better meet the health care needs of the San Gabriel Valley community.”

The affiliation brings residents of the San Gabriel Valley greater access to Keck Medicine’s specialized care, research and breakthrough technology. Keck Medicine offers world-class care for both routine and highly complex cases, and is nationally ranked in 12 specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

USC Arcadia Hospital also complements existing multispecialty outpatient services Keck Medicine currently offers in Arcadia.

“Our hospital will be stronger as part of Keck Medicine of USC,” said Dan Ausman, president and CEO of USC Arcadia Hospital. “The partnership brings our community expanded access to a full range of physician specialties, technology and clinical services that will benefit our patients, employees and physicians.”

Over the coming years, Keck Medicine will invest in USC Arcadia Hospital’s equipment, infrastructure and services. The areas of focus include expanded neurosciences, cardiac care and oncology services.

Additionally, the health system will develop academic and training relationships for USC residents and fellows at USC Arcadia Hospital.

Keck Medicine has a history of successful collaborations with regional hospitals and health enterprises, improving access to academic medicine in local communities.

With this affiliation, Keck Medicine now has two community hospitals in the northeast area of Los Angeles. USC Arcadia Hospital joins USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, which serves La Cañada Flintridge, Glendale and the greater Foothills community.

###

For more information about Keck Medicine of USC, including USC Arcadia Hospital, please visit news.KeckMedicine.org.