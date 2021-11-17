Newswise — NEW YORK (November 17, 2021) – Metrix Connect LLC has acquired and completely redesigned AdditiveManufacturing.com, continuing its mission to serve the AM community with resources and content. More than 100 advisors who are experts in AM/3D printing and represent multiple industries and technologies have been instrumental in helping Metrix, an ASME Company, develop and curate content and resources for the site. The revamped site showcases the latest technology, facilitates professional connections through events, webinars, and its technology network, and offers opportunities for community members to contribute expertise, participate in forums, and get involved in AM/3D printing standards development. Advisors comprise industry experts from companies including Baker Hughes, BMW, Boeing, Mayo Clinic, Stryker, and more.

Metrix announced the purchase and relaunch of AdditiveManufacturing.com at Formnext, an annual AM industry event held this week in Frankfurt, where Metrix is an exhibitor.

“The new AdditiveManufacturing.com is driven by industry, for industry,” says Metrix President Deborah Holton. “Under the leadership of Lauralyn McDaniel and team, the site will offer the real-time resources and information that community members need to keep pace with rapid changes in AM/3D printing technology and can access from anywhere, anytime. In addition, the site will reveal more opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation in applications for aerospace, automotive, energy, manufacturing, medical devices, and robotics.”

“With approximately 150,000 unique visitors per year, AdditiveManufacturing.com has been a trusted source for industry news and information,” says McDaniel. “Metrix and our advisors are ready to take it to the next level with fresh content, news, resources, industry reports and more. We plan to grow our audience by combining the world class knowledge and content for which ASME is known in the AM space with the accessibility of a top domain in the field.”

McDaniel is head of industry strategy and engagement for Metrix. With over 20 years of experience in AM, micromanufacturing, and nanotechnology, she is active in the AM/3D printing industry and serves as vice chair of the America Makes & ANSI additive manufacturing standards collaborative and as co-chair of the medical workgroup, DICOM WG-17 3D Manufacturing, RSNA 3D Printing SIG, and ASTM F42 executive committee. She received the America Makes Ambassador designation in 2018 and was named the 3D Printing Industry Community Advocate of the Year in 2019. She authors annual year-in-review reports on a variety of industry sectors – including the annual AM Medical Year in Review which will be among the industry reports featured on the new AdditiveManufacturing.com. She is frequently invited to speak at industry events and participate in expert panel discussions, in addition to shaping strategy for Metrix events and content.

Upcoming Metrix events include: Robotics for Inspection & Maintenance, Dec. 8-9; AM Industry Summit, March 8-9, 2022; Digital Twin Summit, May 11-12, 2022; Big Data Industry Summit – Oil and Gas, June 15-16, 2022; and AM Tech Forum, August 2022.

For more information, visit https://metrix-connect.com and follow @metrixconnect on Twitter.

About Metrix Connect LLC, an ASME Company Metrix is an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals focused on digital transformation in industries from aerospace and automotive to energy, medical, and more. Metrix hosts expert content, thought leadership, communities, and innovation both on-line and off-line, with the latest objective views on the future of engineering in additive manufacturing/3D printing, robotics, digital twin technology, and energy transformation. The company acts as an agent for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)’s Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products. For more information, including upcoming events, technical resources, and marketing solutions for companies serving engineers and other innovators, visit https://metrix-connect.com and follow @metrixconnect on Twitter.

About ASME ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education, and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. In 2020, ASME formed the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers (ISIE) LLC, a new for-profit subsidiary to house business ventures that will bring new and innovative products, services, and technologies to the engineering community, and later established the holding company, Global Knowledge Solutions LLC. In 2021, ASME launched a second for-profit subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, an industry events and content platform to accelerate digital transformation in the engineering community and an agent for the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products. For more information, visit www.asme.org.