With reports indicating that three years before the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo complex in Miami, an engineering consultant was warning managers of "major structural damage" in the building, the University of Delaware's Michael Chajes can speak to their concerns and what may have caused the catastrophic collapse of the structure on Friday.

Chajes, a civil and environmental engineering professor and structural forensics expert, has reviewed the 2018 report and the building plans.