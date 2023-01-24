Michael Criscuolo joins The Wistar Institute as Vice President of Development

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Jan. 24, 2023) — The Wistar Institute, which has recently launched a $75 million programmatic campaign investing in biomedical advances, announces the appointment of Michael Criscuolo as Vice President of Development.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to Wistar,” said Dario C. Altieri, M.D., Wistar president & CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “His expertise in health care fundraising and his knowledge of Philadelphia’s life sciences community will be vital in helping to secure philanthropic support for Wistar through annual, programmatic and endowed gifts as we advance our global leadership in the areas of cancer research and in the development of both vaccines and immunotherapy.”

Wistar’s Campaign is part of a five-year strategic plan to drive breakthroughs in biomedical science and technology; create powerful partnerships, locally and globally; and educate and train the next generation of scientific innovators.

Criscuolo joins Wistar with more than 20 years in health care and hospital fundraising experience in major gifts, capital campaigns and annual giving. Most recently, as executive director of the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation at Main Line Health in the greater Philadelphia region, Criscuolo led and exceeded the goal for a four-year, $30+ million capital campaign to support the hospital’s master facility project. Prior to his role at Bryn Mawr, Criscuolo served as executive director of the Lakeland Regional Medical Center Foundation in Florida, where he implemented a successful major gift program.

“I am excited to support Wistar’s breakthrough research that leads to transformative care that saves lives. Supporting health care causes has always motivated me. Wistar has an extraordinary history of firsts and collaborating with the Wistar board and donor community, I look forward to increasing our philanthropic footprint.” said Criscuolo.

Criscuolo began his career in Philadelphia with Magee Rehabilitation Hospital and initiated several fundraising best practices through advancing roles with Lankenau Medical Center Foundation.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Neumann University and a master’s in communication arts from West Chester University.

