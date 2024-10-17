Abstract

Newswise — Although this opinion paper tracks the career of Mike Hatzakis (as he liked to be called), and explains the impact he made on the IT industry, it is not intended to be comprehensive insofar as the work that was underway during his career is concerned. Thus, the intent is not to cite all relevant work in the field of Semiconductor lithography, where Mike made such an impact, but to provide a historic and human perspective of this remarkable man from the land of the Minotaur (Crete) and his career, the work he championed in his labs in the US and later Greece and his very human approach to science, technology, and to people.