Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Michael Hendrick has been named regional vice president of support services for Loyola Medicine, effective November 1, 2021.

Hendrick joined Loyola Medicine in 2019 as regional director of facilities and engineering services for Loyola Medicine. In his new role, he will oversee Loyola Medicine's facilities and engineering services, environmental services, public safety and parking services, food and nutrition services, emergency management and patient transport.

Before joining Loyola Medicine, Hendrick served as regional director of facilities for Advocate Aurora Health. Hendrick has almost 20 years of experience in managing facilities and support services in the health care setting.

Hendrick received his Bachelor of Arts in occupational training and development from Wayland Baptist University. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before starting his career in health care. Hendrick is a Certified Healthcare Facility Manager and Certified Healthcare Safety Professional.

