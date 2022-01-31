Newswise — CHICAGO (January 31, 2022): Michael J. Sutherland, MD, FACS, will become the Director of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Division of Member Services on February 1, where he will lead the Division’s efforts to provide value to ACS Fellows and members and help position the College as a leading voice in the House of Surgery. Dr. Sutherland succeeds Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, who became ACS Executive Director earlier this year. Dr. Sutherland is a trauma, critical care, and general surgeon at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and professor of surgery at The Ohio State University.

As Director of the Division, Dr. Sutherland will lead the delivery of an impactful membership experience for the College’s Fellows and members at every career stage from medical school through retirement, from around the world, and from all subspecialties. He will help ensure members realize the full value of benefits that support their professional development and practice.

"Dr. Sutherland is a committed ACS Fellow, who is very familiar with College programs and activities. As he takes over my previous role as Director of Member Services, I am confident that he will use his knowledge and experience with the College to help grow and support membership across all practice settings and specialties," Dr. Turner said.

Dr. Sutherland became a Resident Member of the ACS in 1998 and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) in 2006. His extensive involvement with the ACS spans several years. He served as Chair (2005-2006) and Vice Chair (2004-2005) of the Resident and Associate Society, Chair (2014-2015) and Vice Chair (2013-2014) of the Young Fellows Association, State Provincial Chair of the Committee on Trauma (COT) Regional State Committees (2016-2022), COT Arkansas State Chair (2016-2018), and Chair of the ACSPA-SurgeonsPAC Board (2015-2016).

“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new role at the ACS. Having spent years working in multiple roles within the Division of Member Services, I am prepared to continue and grow the exciting work that Dr. Turner has led over the last 10 years. My goal is for the ACS to provide a valuable experience for all members of the College—regardless of where they are in their career—and to deliver exceptional service that benefits the whole surgical community and the patients we serve,” Dr. Sutherland said.

He is a strong advocate for improving access to trauma care, participating in COT advocacy, patient safety, and performance improvement activities, and the Trauma Quality Improvement Program. He currently serves on the ACS General Surgery Coding and Reimbursement Committee and Heath Policy and Advocacy Council, as well as Alternate Delegate to the American Medical Association (AMA) Relative Update Committee.

He served in the U. S. Air Force Medical Corps from 1998-2008, during which he was the Military Consultant to the Surgeon General for Thoracic Surgery (2007-2008), Specialty Consultant for Thoracic Surgery - Iraqi Theater of Operations (2005), and Treasurer of the Society of Air Force Clinical Surgeons (2004-2008).

Dr. Sutherland has received many awards through his career, including Outstanding Surgical Educator (2005-2006), President of Keesler Medical Center House Staff Council (2002-2003), and Surgeon General’s Award, Society of Air Force Clinical Surgeons (2001).

About Michael J. Sutherland, MD, FACS

Dr. Sutherland earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, and his medical degree from Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Medicine, New Orleans. He is currently in the process of earning a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. Dr. Sutherland completed an internship in general surgery at Keesler USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, followed by a residency in general surgery, also at Keesler USAF Medical Center. He went on to complete a thoracic/vascular surgery fellowship at Keesler USAF Medical Center and VA Gulf Coast Health Care System, Biloxi, Mississippi. Dr. Sutherland is married to Kathryn L. Sutherland. They have three children, Lindsay, Allison, and Rachael.

