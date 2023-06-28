Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (June 28, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Michael Lewis, MA, as a 2023 plenary speaker at the AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Lewis is director of disability policy for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), and has spent more than a decade working in disability rights for various organizations. His passion for disability policy advocacy stems from his experience as an individual with cerebral palsy.

His session titled, “Advocating for Patients Beyond the Clinical Setting: How Providers Can Advance Access and Equality for the NMD Community”, will focus on an overview of MDA’s advocacy efforts on behalf of people living with NMDs and how providers can join the efforts to advance changes in public policy that will increase access to care, education, employment, transportation, recreation, and more for those with NMDs. According to Mr. Lewis, attendees can expect to learn how clinicians can get involved and be advocates for their patients by supporting legislative efforts that will empower their patients to live better, fuller, more independent lives. Mr. Lewis is excited to connect with other clinicians and investigators at the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting.

“I am looking forward to sharing updates about the federal advocacy work MDA has been doing to increase access to higher education, employment, and recreation for people with NMDs.” About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, the AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. ###