BYLINE: Valerie Goodwin

During Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland's Nick Chubb experienced a knee injury intense enough for the broadcast to not show the replay on television.

Michigan Medicine's David Patterson, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon with a specialty in sports medicine gives his comment on what this injury could mean for Chubb.

"It appearsh Chubb experienced a severe hyperextension knee injury, to the same knee he had already sustained a multi-ligament injury to. These injuries have a significant amount of heterogeneity in the injury pattern and the best treatments. There are still many unanswered questions about the best ways to manage these. But this injury after a prior pcl, MCL and posterolateral Corner injury is quite devastating."

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Bone Health Sports Sports Medicine
KEYWORDS
knee hyperextension Nick Chubb Sports Medicine
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You