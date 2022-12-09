Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrating one of the largest gifts ever to Michigan Medicine of $50 million, the health system will name its new hospital for longtime philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn.

On Dec. 8, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a new name for University of Michigan Health’s 264-bed, 690,000-square-foot hospital — The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion — to honor Betty and Dan’s dedication to the University of Michigan and the public good.

“Patients and families who come to Michigan Medicine see their lives changed,” said U-M President Santa J. Ono. “We are deeply grateful to the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation for its extraordinary generosity, which will enable us to further develop and advance the highly specialized care, innovative research and comprehensive medical training that make our health system so exceptional.”

The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion is scheduled to open in fall 2025. The $920 million facility will include 264 private inpatient rooms capable of converting into intensive care, a top-notch neurosciences center, and specialty services for cardiovascular and thoracic care. It will also feature 20 surgical and three interventional radiology suites.

“This hospital is so important to the legacy of Betty and Dan Kahn and their focus on improving lives through advancements in health and science,” said Larry Wolfe, president and trustee of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation and son-in-law of the Kahns.

“This gift is aligned perfectly with the Kahns’ vision and dedication to improving lives. This transformational gift will enhance the ability of Michigan Medicine to provide increased services to the people of the state of Michigan, as well as a wide cross section of our country,” Wolfe said. “The pandemic amplified the need for increased high-quality medical care, training, research and innovation — this is exactly what Michigan Medicine will do. To give to the University of Michigan is based on the trust and confidence that we at the Foundation have in the university and its leadership. The Kahn Foundation is proud to make this impactful gift based on need, proper stewardship and management.”

The new hospital will allow for the relocation of beds currently in semi-private rooms at University Hospital, improving patient safety and experience while offering more space for family members. When all is complete, a total of 154 new beds will be added to the medical campus in Ann Arbor.

“The generosity of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation will allow Michigan Medicine to provide essential increased access for patients to receive the highest quality medical care from our world-class providers,” said Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine, dean of the U-M Medical School and executive vice president of medical affairs for the University of Michigan.

“By relieving high capacity at University Hospital and having more ICU-capable beds, the facility will improve the patient experience for so many,” Runge said. “This will be yet another distinction that strengthens our academic medical center.”

The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation has a near-20-year history of transformational giving to the University of Michigan.

In 2011, Dan Kahn created the Kahn Symposium, a collaboration between U-M and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. In 2018, the foundation established and expanded the Michigan-Israel Partnership for Research and Education, an alliance among U-M, Technion and the Weizmann Institute of Science that was envisioned by Dan Kahn and facilitates collaboration in medicine, science and engineering among these institutions.

The foundation also has supported cardiovascular research and care at Michigan Medicine, with gifts in 2009 and 2004, the latter made by Dan in memory of his beloved wife, Betty. The auditorium at U-M’s A. Alfred Taubman Biomedical Science Research Building and the Patient and Family Reception Area at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are named in the Kahns’ honor.

“My parents placed immense value on the power of education and continual learning,” said Patti Aaron, daughter of Dan and Betty Kahn, and vice president and trustee of the Kahn Foundation. “My father was especially inspired by scientific discovery and the possibilities for humankind, and he encouraged the same in his children and grandchildren. My parents’ philanthropy, in part, reflected those interests through support for world-class health science research institutions, such as Michigan Medicine.”

The new hospital is being constructed adjacent to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, and the two are set to be linked with bridge and tunnel connections. The facility is designed for sustainability to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Building Certification, the highest possible rating.

“With the Pavilion, Michigan will have one of the most state-of-the-art hospitals in the country — that also demonstrates environmental and social responsibility,” said David Miller, M.D., president of U-M Health. “The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion will be a game changer for Michigan and our patients, as well as the faculty, staff and learners who are committed to caring for them.”

“Michigan Medicine is all about people — their faculty and staff are outstanding, and the care is patient-centered,” said Arthur Weiss, secretary/treasurer and trustee of the Kahn Foundation. “This gift will ensure that they have the tools to continue the transformative work they do here and assist in the retention of high-quality medical professionals at Michigan Medicine. Having had the privilege to represent Betty and Dan, this gift falls perfectly in line with their legacy.”

About the Pavilion:

The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion is a 12-floor, 264-bed inpatient facility being built on the University of Michigan Health, Michigan Medicine, medical campus in Ann Arbor. The $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital was approved for construction by University of Michigan Board of Regents in September 2019.

Work on the project was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but resumed in spring 2021. Construction crews will work to enclose the building’s exterior in winter 2023, and the hospital is scheduled to open fall 2025.

