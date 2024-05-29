Newswise — A live discussion with two of Michigan Medicine's top experts on the treatment of obesity will answer questions about a condition that affects many American adults and is classed as a chronic disease with many contributing factors. The livestream will take place on May 30, 2024 from 12-1 pm. It will be viewable on Michigan Medicine social media pages.

Dr. Lauren Oshman, a family physician who is board-certified in obesity care, and Dr. Andrew Kraftson, an endocrinologist focused on obesity treatment, will discuss many aspects of the issue. They'll address the GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound and others that have an increasing role in weight management in people with diabetes and without.

Kraftson, Oshman and their colleagues are involved in Michigan Medicine's range of weight control programs, especially the Weight Navigation Program that brings specialized obesity care into the primary care clinics of U-M Health, Michigan Medicine's clinical arm. Learn more about all weight-related programs available at U-M here: https://www.uofmhealth.org/weight-control

Members of the audience may ask questions live during the discussion by commenting on the livestream, or in advance by emailing [email protected]

The recording will be available for viewing after the livestream concludes.