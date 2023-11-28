Newswise — The Convatec Digital Learning Studio debuted in March 2023 and creates a 3D environment where online students can fully engage with a professor in a virtual classroom. The studio was developed in collaboration with White Light, which was the official recipient of the 2023 AV Award.



“The Michigan Ross and White Light partnership continues to create breakthroughs in digital education,” said Greg Barker, Michigan Ross managing director of digital education. The Convatec studio redefines online education by creating an immersive 3D environment where students and professors interact seamlessly. This achievement underscores the university's commitment to advancing digital education and enhancing the overall online learning experience."

The Convatec Digital Learning Studio was established to expand the online learning opportunities and enhance the learning experience for students in the Ross Online MBA Program.

Online MBA students and Executive Education clients at the Ross School of Business benefit from this new digital education studio that puts them in a cutting-edge virtual classroom.

“I like seeing the full class while we learn. It makes me feel like we are in the same room together, even though we’re all over the country,” said Online MBA student Alex Peirce.

“The studio provides the participation and engagement found in a traditional classroom,” added Online MBA student Richard Simon.

“I’ve been very impressed with the classroom studio,” said Online MBA student Melissa Luther. “Cutting edge doesn't seem to do it justice. The technology makes our experience really engaging, so we feel more connected with each other and the way our professors deliver content. It’s as if we’re sitting together in person.”

By replacing a green screen with LED video displays and an extended reality environment, White Light’s SmartStage technology allows presenters to be fully immersed in digital content and limitless virtual worlds. Users can see their presentation content, colleagues, and students surrounding them, and participants say it allows conversations to become more natural and subject matter content more engaging.

“The Convatec Digital Learning Studio has been an outstanding addition to the Ross educational portfolio,” said Sharon F. Matusik, Edward J. Frey Dean of Business. “Our faculty possess incredible experience and expertise in various business fields. Thanks to our digital learning studios, we can share that wealth of knowledge with students and executives in a virtual format that is as close to a classroom setting as possible. Looking ahead, I know we are continuing to create new and improved ways to improve that experience.”

All AV Awards are independently judged by a panel of senior representatives from end-user organizations, consultants, and key industry players.

The Convatec Digital Learning Studio was made possible thanks to a gift from Convatec, a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions. Convatec is a long-term supporter of Michigan Ross. Convatec CEO Karim Bitar, a member of the Ross School Advisory Board, officially opened the studio in March 2023.