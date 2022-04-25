Periodontitis is initiated by hyper-inflammatory responses in the periodontal tissues that generate dysbiotic ecological changes within the microbial communities. As a result, supportive tissues of the tooth are damaged and periodontal attachment is lost. Gingival recession, formation of periodontal pockets with the presence of bleeding, and often suppuration and/or tooth mobility are evident upon clinical examination. These changes may ultimately lead to tooth loss. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are implicated in controlling periodontal disease progression and have been shown to play a key role in periodontal tissue homeostasis and regeneration. Evidence shows that MSCs interact with subgingival microorganisms and their by-products and modulate the activity of immune cells by either paracrine mechanisms or direct cell-to-cell contact. The aim of this review is to reveal the interactions that take place between microbes and in particular periodontal pathogens and MSCs in order to understand the factors and mechanisms that modulate the regenerative capacity of periodontal tissues and the ability of the host to defend against putative pathogens. The clinical implications of these interactions in terms of anti-inflammatory and paracrine responses of MSCs, anti-microbial properties and alterations in function including their regenerative potential are critically discussed based on literature findings. In addition, future directions to design periodontal research models and study ex vivo the microbial–stem cell interactions are introduced.