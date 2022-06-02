Newswise — The newly published June 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences, the Society of Toxicology’s official journal, contains cutting-edge toxicology research in topics such as biomarkers; DART; and emerging technologies, methods, and models.

The edition opens with an In-Depth Review discussing “Multi-Omics Strategies for Investigating the Microbiome in Toxicology Research,” followed by a Forum article on “Assessing Safety without Animal Testing: The Road Ahead.”

Also featured in the June issue of ToxSci are two Tox Spotlight articles:

These highlighted publications and other excellent manuscripts are now available; to learn more, read the latest issue of ToxSci.

