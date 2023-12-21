Newswise — A crucial study, featured in the 2023 Volume 2 issue of Eco-Environment & Health, reveals the hidden dangers associated with pathogen-laden microplastics in aquatic environments, underscoring an increasing concern for public health.



The research delves into how microplastics act as conduits for pathogens in various aquatic environments. It thoroughly investigates the factors influencing the adherence of pathogens to microplastics, their survival, and the probability of these pathogens being transmitted to humans via different routes of exposure.



This investigation is instrumental in shaping both public health policies and environmental strategies. It emphasizes the urgent need for intensified monitoring of microplastic contamination and calls for expanded research into the role of microplastics in pathogen transmission, along with the health risks that ensue.



Huan Zhong, the lead researcher, stresses the vital importance of comprehending the role of microplastics in the dissemination of pathogens. He points out the significant consequences this has for both the environmental and human health.



The study brings to light the overlooked health hazards posed by pathogens associated with microplastics in aquatic environments. It strongly advocates for immediate and decisive action to protect public health and maintain the integrity of the environment. Additionally, the research underscores the necessity for multidisciplinary research efforts to unravel the intricate interactions between microplastic-associated pathogens and to devise effective strategies for their mitigation.

###

References

DOI

10.1016/j.eehl.2023.07.004

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eehl.2023.07.004

Funding information

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (U2032201, 52025102).

About Eco-Environment & Health

Eco-Environment & Health (EEH) is an international and multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal designed for publications on the frontiers of the ecology, environment and health as well as their related disciplines. EEH focuses on the concept of “One Health” to promote green and sustainable development, dealing with the interactions among ecology, environment and health, and the underlying mechanisms and interventions. Our mission is to be one of the most important flagship journals in the field of environmental health.