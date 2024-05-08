Newswise — In a new study, researchers at Yale School of Medicine shed new light on how human bone marrow derived stem cells (hBMDSC) use microRNA (miRNA) signaling to repair tissue damage.

"While stem cells may directly replace damaged cells to repair organ damage and prevent tissue loss," said Hugh Taylor, MD, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences and senior author of the study, "they also influence the behavior of other resident cells in the affected areas. They signal to those cells using many mechanisms, including microRNAs."

Researchers isolated extracellular vesicles from hBMDSCs and identified which miRNAs were most highly expressed within them, including miR-21-5p, miR-100-5p, miR-143-3p and let7. Next, the team used these miRNAs to treat lab-cultured endometrial tissue.

"We found that the mircoRNAs from bone marrow stem cells direct the endometrium to grow and repair," Dr. Taylor says. Specifically, miR-100-5p and miR-143-3p promoted cell proliferation. MiR-100-5p also upregulated genes important for regeneration and blocked cell differentiation. In other words, Dr. Taylor says, "the endometrium stopped preparing for pregnancy, an irreversible differentiation, and redirected cellular processes toward healing."

Researchers say their results could pave the way for treatments that offer many of the benefits of stem cell therapy without the drawbacks. "Many types of injury or degenerative diseases are candidates for stem cell therapy," Dr. Taylor says. "However, obtaining functional and immunologically matched cells is difficult and requires elaborate preparation. A molecular solution could replace these cells and make regenerative medicine therapies more easily accessible and affordable."

Giulia Bonavina and Ramanaiah Mamillapalli were lead authors of the study. Other study authors included Graciela Krikun, Yuping Zhou, and Nimisha Gawde.