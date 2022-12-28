Newswise — Perth Amboy, NJ – December 28, 2022 – Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy received a $1,500 donation from the Middlesex County Association of Chiefs of Police to support behavioral health services.

“On behalf of Raritan Bay Medical Center, we would like to thank the Middlesex County Association of Chiefs of Police for their generous donation,” said Patricia Carroll, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Raritan Bay Medical Center. “The need for behavioral health services has grown exponentially over the years and support to address this growing health crisis is vital to enable us, and the health care community at large, to meet demand. Particularly at this time of year, we see such a large increase in people needing services, and so we are just truly grateful for the generosity of these local heroes.”

Chief Matthew Geist, president of the Middlesex County Chiefs of Police Association added, “We aim to help meet the needs of our communities in every way we can. Recognizing that behavioral health services are critical to a healthy society, we are proud to be able to support Raritan Bay Medical Center in their efforts to provide the best possible resources to support those in need of help.”

For more information about how you can support Raritan Bay Medical Center, please visit Give.HackensackMeridianHealth. org/RaritanBay.

