Newswise — Michael Antoniades, Interim President of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital, will assume the role permanently.

Antoniades joined the Harvey hospital, part of UChicago Medicine’s academic health system, in March 2023. His new position becomes official January 1, 2024.

“Ingalls is a special place because of its people, and I’m excited to continue working with everyone as we find new opportunities for growth and innovation,” Antoniades said. “Our hospital was founded on a passion for service and a dedication to creating healthy communities. I look forward to building on this legacy through the care we deliver to our patients in Harvey and across the Southland.”

Antoniades came to the suburban Chicago community hospital with broad experience in hospital services and operations after spending more than 30 years in senior leadership and executive roles at community hospitals and academic medical centers.

He spent three years as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Maimonides Medical Center in New York and more than six years at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey, where he rose from Vice President of Operations to President and CEO. He also led numerous teams during his three-year tenure at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in New Jersey.

In his permanent role at Ingalls Memorial, Antoniades and his leadership team will continue to focus on supporting Ingalls’ network of care; growing strategic programs in acute, post-acute, behavioral health and rehabilitation services; integrating with the health system to maximize healthcare access for communities in the Southland; and ensuring the organization sustains progress in patient experience and quality.