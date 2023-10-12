The following University of Portsmouth expert is available to comment on the ongoing Israel–Gaza conflict.

Dr Frank Ledwidge is a former military intelligence officer and Senior Lecturer in Strategy –

https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/frank-ledwidge

He can comment on:

Military capabilities and strategy, prognosis, progress of conflict.

Military history, especially air power

Missing persons in war

Dr Ledwidge is the author of the best-selling and highly influential 'Losing Small Wars' (Yale 2011/2017) the first highly critical analysis of Britain's experience of the 9/11 wars . After working as a barrister, he served several years as a military intelligence officer in the Balkans and Iraq and was the UK's justice adviser in Helmand and Libya. He also spent several years in Bosnia and Kosovo investigating war crimes and war criminals. He has also worked in Ukraine during the current war.

Dr Ledwidge makes regular appearances on national and international broadcast and print media and has acted as a consultant for many TV productions including the award-winning 'Panorama' investigation into British war crimes in November 2019. He has been invited to give evidence by the House of Commons Defence Committee and other parliamentary bodies.