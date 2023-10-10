Newswise — The following University of Portsmouth expert is available to comment on the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict:

Dr Veronika Poniscjakova is a Senior Teaching Fellow for the University of Portsmouth Military Education (PME) team. She completed her PhD in International Relations researching political violence in Israel.

Bio: https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/veronika-poniscjakova

Dr Poniscjakova is available for interview or comment on the following topics:

  • Israel, Arab-Israeli conflict, Israeli domestic politics (including different political parties and elections)
  • Middle East politics
  • Terrorism (particularly religiously motivated terrorism) and political violence
  • Security issues and international relations
  • international relations
  • conflict and security

Zoom/Facetime/Microsoft Teams interview options available.

