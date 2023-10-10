Newswise — The following University of Portsmouth expert is available to comment on the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict:

Dr Veronika Poniscjakova is a Senior Teaching Fellow for the University of Portsmouth Military Education (PME) team. She completed her PhD in International Relations researching political violence in Israel.

Bio: https://www.port.ac.uk/about- us/structure-and-governance/ our-people/our-staff/veronika- poniscjakova

Dr Poniscjakova is available for interview or comment on the following topics:

Israel, Arab-Israeli conflict, Israeli domestic politics (including different political parties and elections)

Middle East politics

Terrorism (particularly religiously motivated terrorism) and political violence

Security issues and international relations

international relations

conflict and security

Zoom/Facetime/Microsoft Teams interview options available.