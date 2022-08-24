Newswise — Washington, DC (August 24, 2022) — KidneyCure is pleased to announce the newest addition to its Transition to Independence Grants Program: The KidneyCure Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Research Scholar Grant.

Established with a $1 million donation from Otsuka and Visterra that the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) will match to help endow, this grant will be awarded every other year beginning in 2023. It is KidneyCure’s first grant designated for an ASN member who identifies as underrepresented in medicine or is conducting research focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, or justice.

“It’s imperative that clinical research is grounded in science and innovations that are fueled by diversity of backgrounds, experiences and thoughts,” said Robert McQuade, PhD, executive vice president, chief strategic officer, and interim chief medical officer at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. “Otsuka and Visterra are pleased to support the establishment of the KidneyCure Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Research Scholar Grant,” added Brian J. G. Pereira, MD, CEO of Visterra, Inc.

KidneyCure is dedicated to keeping talented investigators in the field of nephrology and on track to making groundbreaking discoveries. The foundation distributes more than $3 million annually to early-career investigators and educators through five different grant programs.

“This grant is critical to the future of nephrology and to the care of diverse populations of individuals with kidney diseases,” said ASN Past President and current KidneyCure Board Chair Anupam Agarwal, MD, FASN. “The advances that it will support will align with ASN’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, justice, and innovation.”

Since it was established in 1996, the Transition to Independence Grants Program has been the cornerstone of the foundation’s portfolio. The program provides funding to foster junior faculty transitions to independent research careers and successful applications for National Institutes of Health R01 grants or equivalent. Through this program, KidneyCure supports candidates who show the most promise in producing innovative research to advance nephrology. Up to 10 new and 10 continuing grants are awarded annually at $100,000 a year for two years. Since 1996, the Transition to Independence Grants Program has funded 213 researchers.

Applications for this grant will be accepted this fall. For more information, please visit www.kidneycure.org.

Established in 2012, KidneyCure funds the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program, and the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award Program. For more information, visit www.kidneycure.org, contact [email protected], or call (202) 640-4660.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 132 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a global healthcare company with the corporate philosophy: “Otsuka–people creating new products for better health worldwide.” Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products, with a focus on pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health.

In pharmaceuticals, Otsuka is a leader in the challenging areas of mental, renal, and cardiovascular health and has additional research programs in oncology and on several under-addressed diseases including tuberculosis, a significant global public health issue.

The Otsuka group of companies employed 47,000 people worldwide and had consolidated sales of approximately USD 13.6 billion in 2021.

All Otsuka stories start by taking the road less traveled. Learn more about Otsuka in the U.S. at www.otsuka-us.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @OtsukaUS. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s global website is accessible at www.otsuka.co.jp/en/.

Visterra is a biologics research and early-stage clinical development company developing therapies for patients with immune-mediated and other hard-to-treat medical conditions. A member of the Otsuka group of companies since 2018, Visterra was founded in 2007 and is located in Waltham, Massachusetts.