Newswise — The first heat wave of the season is hitting California, Nevada and Arizona. The dangerous heat is bringing temperatures to over a 100 degrees to the western U.S.

Parts of the Pacific Northwest could experience these temperatures next, with the official start of summer still a few weeks away

The George Washington University has experts who can talk about various topics related to climate change science, the health impacts of extreme heat, mitigation strategies and the politics, policy and business side of climate change.

Public Health Neelu Tummala is a clinical assistant professor of surgery at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is also the co-director for the Climate Health Institute at GW with a special interest in the effects of climate change on population health.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She can discuss how extreme heat can impact people – directly and indirectly – and how it can aggravate conditions in those individuals who are very young, older, and with chronic illnesses.

Mary Barron is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert on sport-related youth injuries, she is available to discuss ways to mitigate heat illness during exercise.

Climate Change/Sustainability

Susan Anenberg, is the director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and professor and chair of the department of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of climate change. She can talk about how climate change is driving extreme heat and the health consequences.

Alicia Cooperman is an Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at George Washington University. Her research focuses on local and global challenges in water politics and policy, political economy of development, civil society and accountability, and climate change. Her broader research agenda studies the politics of natural disasters, natural resource management, and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Politics & Policy/Business Nina Kelsey, an assistant professor of public policy and international affairs, is an expert on international environmental negotiations and renewable energy policy. Her research examines the role of interests in environmental policy making and negotiation.

Michael Svoboda, an assistant professor of writing, is an expert on climate change and politics, climate change and popular culture, and communication about climate change.

Robert L. Glicksman, the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law, is an expert on environmental, natural resources and administrative law issues. He can discuss alternative ways to allocate regulatory authority, climate change, federalism issues in environmental law and the challenges facing federal land management agencies.

Jeff Lane is an adjunct professor of political management who teaches an energy and environmental policy course. Lane served in senior federal positions in the executive and legislative branches for two decades, most notably as assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy in the Obama administration. He can provide unique insight into how environmental policy is developed and carried out in Congress and the White House.

Jorge Rivera is a professor of strategic management and public policy. His research looks at how a firm’s strategy is affected by different dimensions of climate change’s adversity.

Law

Randall S. Abate, Assistant Dean for Environmental Law Studies at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Abate has taught domestic and international environmental law for almost 30 years. His areas of expertise include climate justice litigation with special emphasis on protection of youth, Indigenous communities, and other marginalized populations. He also is an expert on climate washing.

