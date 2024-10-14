Newswise — Over nine million pounds of ready-to-eat meat by BrucePac has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the USDA, BrucePac’s ready-to-eat chicken was identified as the source of listeria during a routine product testing which could’ve affected other meat and poultry items. There have been no confirmed reports of people getting sick, according to the USDA.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.



