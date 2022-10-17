2.5 million middle and high school students are still currently using e-cigarettes, according to the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, despite federal efforts to crack down on synthetic, flavored, and often disposable nicotine products that continue to flood the market.

Dr. Norman Vince Hill, Pediatrician and Primary Care Physician at Ochsner Health, can discuss the immediate health risks associated with e-cigarette use, the role that parents can play in preventing their teens from using them, and why researchers will need more time to fully understand the long-term health consequences of , as explained in his blog post on the issue.