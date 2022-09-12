Newswise — WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Sept. 12, 2022 – MIMEDX is the latest addition to the RegeneratOR Innovation Accelerator, located in the Regenerative Medicine Hub (RegenMed Hub), a rapidly growing regenerative medicine ecosystem based in the Innovation Quarter of Winston-Salem.

MIMEDX is a placental biologics company and a pioneer in placental tissue engineering. The Company has distributed more than two million tissue allografts to date, primarily to address the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and is also advancing a promising late-stage biologics pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. MIMEDX will be using the RegenMed Hub and its resources to further advance science related to the application of placental technologies in multiple areas of wound care and regenerative medicine, with the goal of developing new products and optimizing manufacturing processes in a way that progresses the delivery of safe, innovative, and evidence-based technologies for patients in a cost-effective manner.

Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., MIMEDX President, Regenerative Medicine and Biologics Innovation, said, “As a growth company within the Innovation Accelerator, MIMEDX’s Research, Development and Manufacturing teams can collaboratively advance the process efficiencies, biomanufacturing techniques and cutting-edge technologies required to drive innovation in regenerative medicine, specifically in the field of placental biologics. This opportunity furthers our ability to create and engineer products that address the unmet clinical needs of patients and providers, and advance the next generation of therapies for a broad range of disease states.”

The RegenMed Hub is the destination for regenerative medicine and is powered by the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), Innovation Quarter and the RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO). The RegendMed Hub offers companies, like MIMEDX, access to unparalleled resources to advance regenerative medicine products and manufacturing.

To officially join the RegenMed Hub, MIMEDX secured space within the Innovation Accelerator, a program that supports innovation from research to commercialization for start ups, growth companies, and established companies developing emerging technologies in regenerative medicine. Physical presence in the ecosystem gives unprecedented access to strategic partners, in addition to state-of-the-art biomanufacturing equipment, cutting edge technologies, industry expertise, talent, training program, and many more resources.

“We are looking forward to supporting MIMEDX through access to our Test Bed, which really offers up manufacturing-in-a-box solutions to optimize any manufacturing process with state-of-the-art equipment, technologies, and resources,” said Anthony Atala, MD, director of WFIRM.

Joshua Hunsberger, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of ReMDO, credits MIMEDX with trusting the vision. “We believe this region has a lot to offer in terms of helping these companies be successful, and, at the same time, we can advance the regenerative medicine field nationally.”

Gary Green, EdD, Chief Operating Officer of ReMDO, added, “Addressing manufacturing process optimization for companies in this space is the most critical need to enable these technologies to become widespread, affordable, and the next standard of care.”

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

About the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine is recognized as an international leader in translating scientific discovery into clinical therapies, with many world firsts, including the development and implantation of the first engineered organ in a patient. Over 400 people at the Institute, the largest in the world, work on more than 40 different tissues and organs. A number of the basic principles of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine were first developed at the Institute. WFIRM researchers have successfully engineered replacement tissues and organs in all four categories – flat structures, tubular tissues, hollow organs and solid organs – and 15 different applications of cell/tissue therapy technologies, such as skin, urethras, cartilage, bladders, muscle, kidney, and vaginal organs, have been successfully used in human patients. The Institute, which is part of Wake Forest School of Medicine, is located in the Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem, NC, and is driven by the urgent needs of patients. The Institute is making a global difference in regenerative medicine through collaborations with over 400 entities and institutions worldwide, through its government, academic and industry partnerships, its start-up entities, and through major initiatives in breakthrough technologies, such as tissue engineering, cell therapies, diagnostics, drug discovery, biomanufacturing, nanotechnology, gene editing and 3D printing.

About the RegenMed Development Organization

The mission of the RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO) is to accelerate the discovery and translation of regenerative medicine therapies. ReMDO is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that manages a clinical translation initiative that includes thought leaders, representatives from leading US research centers, government representatives, and companies of all sizes. ReMDO conducts research to de-risk technologies and speed up the translation of regenerative medicine to clinical practice and to the global market. ReMDO manages the world’s first and only professional organization dedicated solely to advancing the regenerative medicine field, the Regenerative Medicine Manufacturing Society (RMMS), and the Regenerative Medicine Manufacturing Innovation Consortium (RegMIC), which manages a private-public partnership of industry and academic members focused on scaling up technologies.