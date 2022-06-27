Newswise — California State University (CSU) Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester has appointed Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, Ph.D., to serve as interim president of Sonoma State University (SSU). Over a career that spanned 28 years at Sacramento State, Lee held a number of leadership roles including vice president for Administration and Business Affairs/chief financial officer as well as interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs prior to retiring in 2018. Since then, Lee has held emeritus status on the campus as a professor of Business Administration. Lee will assume the leadership of SSU on August 1, 2022, after the departure of current president Dr. Judy K. Sakaki, who is resigning from the presidency effective July 31, 2022.

“Throughout his decades of service to Sacramento State, Dr. Lee has a demonstrated history of collaboration and innovation leading to improved levels of student achievement,” said Koester. “He has served as a faculty member and led two divisions within the university, and these experiences give him unique and thorough insight into the operations of a university campus.”

Lee will join SSU after a long and distinguished career at Sacramento State where he led university divisions on different occasions. From 2010 to 2018, he served as the vice president for Administration and Business Affairs/chief financial officer. He also led the Academic Affairs division while serving as the interim provost and vice president in 2016-17. His other experience in that division includes service as the associate vice president and dean/vice provost for academic programs from 2005-10. Lee initially joined Sacramento State as an associate professor of marketing in 1990 before being promoted to professor in 1997. He has served as a member of the faculty since then in addition to his administrative appointments.

“Sonoma State offers world-class educational opportunities to the North Bay,” said Lee. “As the first member of my family to earn a college degree, I understand the profound impact it can make on the life of a student and their family. I look forward to working with SSU’s dedicated faculty, staff, administrators and student leaders to offer transformative opportunities to the students of the North Bay.”

Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan, and a master’s degree in international commerce and a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Kentucky.

Lee’s interim appointment will span the duration of the 2022-23 academic year. CSU Trustees will soon begin a national search for a regularly appointed president to lead the campus. Lee’s annual salary as president of SSU is the same as that of the outgoing president and will be brought forth to the CSU Trustees for approval at their July board meeting.

