Newswise — A study out of the University of Florida shows that a minimally invasive procedure, known as mild®, provides pain relief and improved physical function for at least a year in patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS), a common cause of lower back pain in older adults.

The study followed 136 patients between the ages of 16 and 89 who underwent the mild® procedure, which is designed to reduce pressure on the spine by removing part of a thickened ligament. Unlike traditional spinal surgery, mild® doesn't require general anesthesia, large incisions, or extended recovery time, making it a safer option for many older patients.

Patient-reported pain levels dropped dramatically within the first month after the procedure, with average pain scores reduced by 30 mm on a visual analogue scale. These improvements were both statistically and clinically significant. Although the pain relief lessened over time, the 12-month follow-up still showed marked improvement compared to baseline levels. In addition, more than 65% of patients also reported better physical function throughout the study, without any decrease in mobility or quality of life.

These findings could be significant for older adults suffering from lumbar stenosis, as the procedure could provide meaningful relief without the risks associated with traditional surgery. The study showed that the procedure improves pain and function over the long term, improving patients’ quality of life.

LSS affects more than 200,000 people in the United States and is a common reason for people to seek spinal surgery. Minimally invasive techniques can help patients avoid more invasive procedures and their associated complications.

Aaran Varatharajan, MD, will present the results on November 22 at 10:30 am PT during the ASRA Pain Medicine 23rd Annual Pain Medicine Meeting at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. The abstract, “Outcomes of the Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression Procedure to Treat Symptomatic Lumbar Spinal Stenosis,” was selected to receive one of three Resident/Fellow Travel awards. Coauthors are Jared Ramirez, Matthew Meroney, Ryan Skelly, Amir Jafari, Terri Vasilopoulos, Juan Mora, and Rene Przkora.

