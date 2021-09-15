Newswise — Oxford, 15th September 2021: Mirada Medical today announced the appointment of seasoned business leader Jon DeVries as CEO. DeVries is a renowned tech visionary, known for advancing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in healthcare and commercialising medical imaging solutions. His successes to date include growing Merge Healthcare’s clinical trials and enterprise imaging businesses, redesigning Qlarity Imaging’s QuantX, the first FDA-cleared diagnostic AI software used to analyse breast cancer as a cloud-based SaaS solution. In addition, he created the first AI offering at IBM Watson Health Imaging.

DeVries is based in Chicago, extending Mirada’s existing US presence that encompasses both a strong customer base and support infrastructure. He will lead the international management team to accelerate US and international growth. DeVries will achieve this through the delivery of a full suite of highly advanced solutions in oncology treatment guidance, and by building on a partner base that already includes the likes of GE Health, Boston Scientific and Philips.

A new vision for accelerating cancer care DeVries joins Mirada to expand the company’s leadership in oncology treatment guidance, a critical area in cancer treatment that is seeing rapid market expansion and clinical uptake. Under DeVries, Mirada will accelerate its globally-recognised capabilities in quantitative image analysis and disease characterisation. His commercial experience and the company’s robust research team will combine, with Mirada driving the next generation of world class diagnostic imaging solutions. This will make a clear and meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their treatment teams.

Mirada has gained significant recognition for delivering pioneering AI technology to the front line of cancer care. It is the first company globally to deliver FDA cleared and clinically approved AI technology that automates the process of outlining organs being scanned for radiation treatment planning. The UK’s NHS also recently awarded Mirada two grants under the NHS AI in Health and Care Awards to support further development of its solutions. Today, the company operates in thousands of clinics worldwide.

Global expansion to tackle a growing problem

Duane Lawrence, Mirada Chairman stated. “The incidence of cancer now touches every one of us, and over-stretched global healthcare systems tasked with treating our loved ones are reeling from the COVID pandemic. Mirada has proven to be a world leader in empowering clinicians with the tools to provide faster, more accurate and personalised therapy – before and during the pandemic. This approach continues to lead to better clinical outcomes for cancer patients. Jon’s experience and personal passions align directly with our vision to bring the very best in AI capabilities to disease characterisation, and to provide data insights on the complete patient. This makes him the perfect person to lead us into the next phase of rapid growth.”

“According to Cancer Research, 19 people die every minute of the year from cancer; my mission is to bring that number down. Joining the talented team at Mirada will enable me to further deliver on this goal,” said Jon DeVries. “Mirada is home to some of the best scientific minds and medical software products in the world. There is huge potential for us to move the dial on improving cancer care for millions. I am excited to guide the business so that it touches the lives of more clinicians and patients while delivering exceptional value for shareholders.”

Hugh Bettesworth, current CEO and founder, will remain with Mirada as Founder and Non-Executive Director. In this role he will continue to help guide the organisation and promote the adoption of Mirada solutions around the world.

Building on a strong foundation

The appointment follows a year of strong momentum for Mirada Medical. The company has seen record growth over the last 12 months as it closes in on treating 50,000 patients globally. Since March 2020, Mirada has seen 50% growth in healthcare organisations using its DLCExpert™ and Embrace technology, marking an important milestone in its mission to help clinicians reduce treatment times and deliver better outcomes for more patients. Its products are used by many of the world’s leading hospitals such as Massachusetts General Hospital, Johns Hopkins, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Manchester Christie and University Hospitals Oxford. Mirada also takes products to market with business partners such as Canon, Philips and GE Health.

About Mirada:

Mirada Medical is a leading international brand in medical imaging. The company develops advanced technology AI-based applications that help healthcare professionals use medical images more effectively and efficiently to improve cancer care. Mirada’s products are used across diagnostic radiology, molecular imaging, radiation oncology, medical oncology, tumour board and elsewhere.

The company specializes in simplifying technically complex image processing tasks, allowing clinicians to diagnose disease, assess response to treatment, and plan radiation therapy or surgical intervention more confidently. Mirada’s advanced technology products are available throughout the world under its own brand, and on an OEM basis through a select number of the world’s leading healthcare companies.