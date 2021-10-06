Calling out misinformation on social media outlets can lead to cries of censorship and diminished user engagement. Since advertising revenues for these platforms is driven by engagement, that means there's money to be made from misinformation.

Andreas Malikopoulos is the Terri Connor Kelly and John Kelly Career Development Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Director of the Sociotechnical Systems Center (SSC) at the University of Delaware (UD). He was part of a research team that examined the problem of misinformation being spread online and proposed a mechanism that could incentivize social media companies to stop the spread of fake news.