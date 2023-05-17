All children can thrive

The impact of teachers on students' enjoyment of school and academic performance is significant. Teachers who hold a growth mindset, believing that all children have the potential to thrive and learn, can positively influence their students. Anke Heyder emphasizes the importance of teachers' conviction in fostering students' growth and learning. In contrast, a fixed mindset, which assumes that talent or innate ability is necessary for success and predicts failure without it, can hinder motivation, particularly among students who struggle academically. The belief in the growth mindset promotes a positive learning environment and encourages students to overcome challenges and reach their full potential.

While numerous studies have highlighted the importance of teachers' beliefs and the growth mindset in student success, there hasn't been a concise intervention specifically aimed at reinforcing the growth mindset among teachers. Anke Heyder acknowledges this gap and introduces a novel intervention that is both brief and subtle. The intervention centers around teachers engaging in a short reflection on their personal mission as educators. They are encouraged to contemplate why they chose to be a teacher and how they aspire to make a positive impact on their students' lives through their teaching. This reflective exercise aims to cultivate a growth mindset and enhance teachers' dedication to fostering learning and growth in their students.

Survey on teacher beliefs

In the study conducted by the researchers, they recruited 576 student teachers as participants. The participants were divided into different groups for the purpose of the study. In the intervention group, the student teachers were asked to engage in a brief reflection exercise where they wrote down their personal mission as educators. Afterward, they completed a survey regarding their beliefs. On the other hand, the control groups were given a different question to reflect upon, and then they also completed the questionnaire. By comparing the results between the intervention group and the control groups, the researchers aimed to assess the impact of the mission reflection intervention on the beliefs of the student teachers.

The study found that the participants who engaged in the mission reflection intervention demonstrated significantly stronger beliefs aligned with a growth mindset compared to the control group. This result remained consistent regardless of the subject the student teachers were studying. A follow-up survey conducted one week later confirmed the durability of the effect, indicating that the intervention's impact lasted for at least a short period of time. Further research will be needed to determine if the effect is long-lasting. Anke Heyder advises teachers, university lecturers, and business leaders to periodically reflect on their own mission, as it not only benefits those under their responsibility but also enhances their own motivation and job satisfaction, as supported by evidence.